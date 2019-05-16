India short of a pacer in World Cup: Gambhir

NEW DELHI: Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir reckons that India will be a fast bowler short at the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

India have a three-pronged pace attack for the tournament, featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami, while all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar offer supporting options.

However, with the three frontline pacemen likely to feature in the XI, India lack a back-up option should injury strike one of the three.

“I feel Indian team lacks one more quality fast bowler,” Gambhir said. “Bumrah, Shami and Bhuvi need more support. You may argue that India has two fast bowling all-rounders in Hardik and Vijay Shankar, but I am not convinced.”

Gambhir, however, endorsed Bumrah, saying he will be India’s X-factor in the tournament. Bumrah is the top-ranked bowler in the ICC ODI bowler rankings and is lethal, both as a containing and a wicket-taking option.

Bumrah is also potent in the closing stages of the innings, where he is exceedingly hard to put away. Those attributes were visible during the recently-concluded IPL final, where Bumrah gave away just eight runs in his last two overs, including five in the penultimate over of a nail-biting chase.

“The wickets are going to be very flat and it’s going to be hot,” Gambhir said. “So how Jasprit Bumrah bowls will decide where India reaches, because it’s going to be a high-scoring World Cup.”

But as an attack overall, Gambhir picked Australia’s as the most potent in the tournament. “They have the most well-rounded bowling attack in the tournament,” he said.