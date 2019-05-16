Released from jail, ex-MNA’s son receives warm welcome at hometown

KHAR: Jalaludddin Khan, son of former Member National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, leader Shahabuddin Khan, was accorded a warm welcome upon arrival at his native town on Thursday after he was granted bail by the Peshawar High Court’s Swat bench.

Jalaluddin was arrested under 3 MPO by deputy commissioner of Bajaur and sent him to Haripur Central Prison for allegedly interfering in the official work of administration.

A large number of people from Bajaur received him at Mamad Gat, the boundary between Bajaur and Mohmand districts, and brought him in a rally to his hometown.

Speaking on the occasion, his father Shahabuddin Khan said that they had dumped the draconian law - Frontier Crimes Regulation - after a long struggle and that the people of Bajaur cannot be subjugated anymore under that black law.

The former MNA said that his son’s release proved the last nail in the coffin of a system of fiefdom and officialdom.

He said the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas had been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now the people of these areas had the same legal and constitutional rights as enjoyed by other citizens of the province.

The former legislator thanked all the political parties, politicians, media persons and the entire nation for extending all-out support during these testing times. Jallaluddin Khan also spoke on the occasion.