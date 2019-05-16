close
Fri May 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

One killed in accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

NOWSHERA: One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident near Cantt Board Office here on Thursday.

Gul Rang, a resident of Afghanistan, told police that he along with his brother and son were carrying animals in a truck No-LES-3619 from Lahore to Peshawar.

He said the truck turned turtle near Ghora Chowk in Nowshera Cantt due to over-speeding, killing his brother Adamzai on the spot and injuring him and his son. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera for treatment.

