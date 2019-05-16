3 arrested for making ghee from chemicals, animal waste

MANSEHRA: The district administration and food department in a joint raid arrested three people and sealed a house where ghee was being prepared from the remains of animals and chemicals.

The joint team led by Mansehra Assistant Commissioner Talhat Fahad and including Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan, on a tip-off, raided a house at Shahnawaz Chowk and seized a big quantity of fake ghee, which was being labelled as desi (pure) ghee. The team also arrested three suspects and sealed the house.

Sultan told reporters the joint crackdown by the district administration and Food Department had been underway since the advent of the holy month of Ramazan and many people involved in preparing fake and unhygienic food items were arrested.