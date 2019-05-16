QWP leader terms deal with IMF complete sell-out

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head and former senior minister Sikandar Sherpao has rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and called the agreement “a complete sell-out of the country’s sovereignty.”

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, he said that a joint voice should be raised on the assembly floor to reverse the anti-people agreement. He said that the incompetent government had pushed the country towards the economic disaster. Flanked by the party’s leader Tariq Khan and Asad Afridi, he demanded the government to brief the parliament over the conditions of the deal and take the people into confidence. Sikandar Sherpao said his party would resist the government’s anti-people policies, as the government had left the people at IMF’s mercy.

The government didn’t take parliament and nation into confidence prior to availing bailout package from the IMF, he said, adding, those claiming to bring about change had only given inflation to the people. The QWP leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved his ineligibility by handing over the country to IMF for only $6 billion. About the passage of the 26th amendment, he said that his party always supported giving due rights to the people tribal districts, who had suffered a lot during the war on terror.

He observed that the people of tribal districts had given numerous sacrifices for the country and now all the provinces would take part in healing their wounds and development of the war-torn areas.