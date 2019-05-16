China committed to resolve disputes through dialogue

BEIJING: In international affairs, China has always advocated resolving differences through dialogue and consultation and will continue to do so in future, said a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang here Thursday.

China has always believed that the issue of China-US economic and trade relations is the right way to solve problems through dialogue, he was commenting on the trade-rift between the two countries. Everyone has seen that during the Sino-US economic and trade consultations, even if the US side deviated from the guidelines that the negotiations should have, the Chinese side still showed a constructive attitude.

The international community is well aware of this, he added. Judging from the performance of the US in previous negotiations, we must emphasize two points: First, we must emphasize principles, that is, we must respect each other, equality and mutual benefit.

Second, we must keep our promises. We must be consistent in words and deeds. We must not turn our hands into clouds or cover our hands, he added. Replying to another question, Lu Kang said the so-called "clash of civilizations" has long been abandoned by the world in the field of international relations theory.Only when human society has progressed to this day, there are still people who advocate the so-called "civilization superiority theory" and "clash of civilizations",

which has shocked the international community and made the world have to be vigilant.President Xi Jinping pointed out in his speech at the opening ceremony of the Asian Civilization Dialogue Conference yesterday that human beings only have the color of language and the civilization is only different, but there is no distinction between high and low.

It is foolish to be aware of his own race and civilized superiority, insist on reforming or even attempting to replace other civilizations, and it is disastrous in practice. As you said, during the Asian Civilization Dialogue Conference, people from all over the world strongly agreed with President Xi’s above assertions. They also believe that different civilizations are equal.