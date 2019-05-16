close
Fri May 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 17, 2019

Myanmar Muslims decry closure of worship places

Sports

A
APP
May 17, 2019

YANGON:The leader of Myanmar's Muslim community demanded on Thursday that the government protect Muslims' religious rights during the holy month of Ramazan after three temporary places of worship were forcibly closed down by a mob.

A group of about 200 people surrounded one of three houses, designated by regional authorities as temporary places of worship during the Muslim holy month of the Ramazan in Yangon’s South Dagon township, demanding their immediate shut down.

"As the mob threatened potential attacks, the township administrator and police requested Muslim residents agree on the closure," regional lawmaker U Nyi Nyi told Anadolu Agency by phone on Thursday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports