Myanmar Muslims decry closure of worship places

YANGON:The leader of Myanmar's Muslim community demanded on Thursday that the government protect Muslims' religious rights during the holy month of Ramazan after three temporary places of worship were forcibly closed down by a mob.

A group of about 200 people surrounded one of three houses, designated by regional authorities as temporary places of worship during the Muslim holy month of the Ramazan in Yangon’s South Dagon township, demanding their immediate shut down.

"As the mob threatened potential attacks, the township administrator and police requested Muslim residents agree on the closure," regional lawmaker U Nyi Nyi told Anadolu Agency by phone on Thursday.