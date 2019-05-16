3 accused awarded 2-time death sentence each on killing cop

RAWALPINDI: The Special Criminal Court of Counter Terrorism No-II Rawalpindi Administrative Judge Suleman Baig on Thursday has awarded two time death sentence and 36 years imprisonment for every accused who killed head constable and seriously injured another police officer.

The court has also ordered to confiscate all moveable and immoveable property of accused in this regard.

On April 22, 2016 Deena Police Station had arrested Muhammad Shahbaz, Muhammad Adeel and Tahir Mehmood who killed on duty head constable Muhammad Ramzan and injured another police officer Muhammad Irfan.

On duty police officials tried to stop the accused on a check post but accused opened fire on them and as result the head constable killed on the spot while another police official seriously injured on the occasion.

District Prosecutor General, Deputy Prosecutor General Tahir Kazim and Abdul Rehman completed their arguments. The court has given decision on the basis of strong evidences against accused.

The court has also directed accused to pay Rs60000 to the relatives of dead constable while Rs40000 to injured officer.