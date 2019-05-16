Firdous calls Shahbaz missing opposition leader

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday described Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif as a missing opposition leader.

In a tweet, the minister charged that the missing leader of opposition should speak the truth and inform as to when would be returning to Pakistan instead of calling others lairs.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that the attempts to paint a criminal as a political leader would come to naught, as he said it seemed that the PML-N’s Pervaiz Rashid was oblivious of the fact that the nation was aware of former Nawaz Sharif’s financial crimes.

According to the PTI’s Central Media Department, the minister said this while responding to criticism by Senator Pervaiz Rashid. Murad Saeed noted that Nawaz Sharif himself, his children and advisors like Pervaiz Rashid were to be blamed for the ordeal he was facing.

He said the former prime minister’s corruption made headlines when he was in power and cases against him were initiated during the PML-N’s rule. “If the logics given by Pervaiz Rashid are to be believed, then Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shahbaz Sharif as prime minister and chief minister Punjab are to be blamed for Nawaz Sharif’s sentence,” he argued.

Murad Saeed said that the ‘hatcher of NewsLeaks conspiracy’ should inform the nation whether a single case was filed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He slammed the Sharif brothers, saying the nation had witnessed the level of their courage and gallantry, and added that Pervaiz Rashid must not consume his energies in defending something that was not defendable.

The minister said that like other fields, politics was also undergoing a transformation and purgation process. “The nation despises the practice of deceit and lies and yearn for politics of ideology, principles and morals,” he said.