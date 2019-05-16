2 newly converted Muslim girls approach IHC

ISLAMABAD: Two more newly converted Muslim girls from Sindh on Thursday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) along with their husbands to get protection.

After newly-converted Muslim sisters from Ghotki, two more girls Dua Fatima with her husband Afaq Ali and Ghulam Ayesha with her husband Ali Murad had approached IHC to get protection.

Their petition seeking protection states that Dua Fatima and Ghulam Ayesha whose Hindu names were Simran and Paria Kumari respectively are converted to Islam with their own free will.

Dua Fatima belongs to Sukkhar whereas Ghulam Ayesha belongs to Khairpur Sindh.

Their petition alleged that they have life threats from their fathers and local MPA Asad Sikander, as they wanted to kill the girls.

Petition further states that Dua Fatima was studying Pre-medical when she got impressed with Islam and started studying it.

Petitioners said they are converted Muslim from their own free will and married with Muslim men in the presence of representatives of Islamabad Bar Association.

The petition has made girls’ fathers, Local MPA, Secretary Interior and IG Islamabad as respondents.

Newly converted Muslims girls have requested the Islamabad High Court to give them protection, as they are receiving life threats.