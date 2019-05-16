close
Fri May 17, 2019
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
May 17, 2019

UAE envoy, Pak minister discuss defence matters

National

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have thrashed out prospectus of further expansion of their future cooperation in the field of defence and defence production.

The UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ebrahim Al Zaabi, had an important meeting with federal minister for defence production, Zubaida Jalal, in her office in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The minister and the ambassador discussed bilateral issues, especially, related to cooperation in the fields of defence industry. The federal minister who belongs to Balochistan also highlighted the humanitarian and development work carried out by the UAE Royal family in the remote and backward areas of Balochistan.

The federal minister has thanked the UAE ambassador for the continuous support of Pakistan. Also, both discussed various avenues for the future expansion in defence cooperation.

