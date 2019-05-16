Nowshera police say killers of cop arrested

NOWSHERA: The Nowshera police on Thursday claimed to have resolved the blind murder case of Sub-Inspector Yar Muhammad by arresting six accused and allegedly recovering the weapon used in the crime.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman along with Superintendent of Police Investigation Syed Iftikhar Shah, SP Nowshera Cantt Tasawwar Iqbal and Nowshera Kalan Police Station House Officer Saidul Amin made the disclosure at a news conference.

The official said a body was found in the Kheshgi graveyard almost two weeks ago. The victim was identified as Yar Muhammad, son of Muhammad Ibrahim, a resident of Upper Dir district. The official said the slain person was a sub-inspector in the police force and was undergoing training at the Police Elite Training Centre, Nowshera.

He said a probe team was formed after collecting pieces of evidence from the site. “Six persons, Arif, Nadeem, Waqar, Tahoor Gul, Niaz, residents of Charsadda, and Ejaz of Mardan were arrested after carrying out digital investigation in the case.

The DPO said the accused confessed to the crime. They believed Bahar Ali, the nephew of the slain police inspector, was engaged in a woman-related affair and that the cop was supporting his relative.

They trapped the cop through her woman relative, took him to Kheshgi graveyard and murdered him.

The police official said the car and the weapon used in the crime were recovered and a further investigation launched.