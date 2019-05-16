MSF activists protest arrest of Amir Muqam’s son

PESHAWAR: Activists of Muslim Students Federation, a student wing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), condemned the arrest of Ishtiaq Ahmad, son of the party provincial president Amir Muqam, and urged the government to stop political victimisation of its rivals.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, MSF provincial president Syed Haider Shah Bacha said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended Ishtiaq over accusations of corruption. Accompanied by MSF senior vice-president Waseem A Khalil, provincial chairman Idrees Saghar, and others, Bacha termed the registration of the case against Ishtiaq as propaganda and mockery of the law.

“We will protest the political victimisation inside and outside the assembly and will go to the courts for justice,” he said, adding the PTI government had failed to bring about any positive change in lives of people.

He said the increasing price hike, additional taxes, and hike in electricity and gas tariffs had made life miserable for the common man. Bacha said the Muslim League was the founding party of the country and it believed in the development and strengthening of democratic institutions.

However, he said the incumbent government was using the National Accountability Bureau for political victimisation of opponents.

“[Prime Minister] Imran Khan and his party have miserably failed to manage the economy and the country and want to run the country on donations,” he deplored.