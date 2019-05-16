Traders seek incentives, but don’t boost exports: Dr Shaikh

KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh Thursday said that businessmen do not improve exports and always seek incentives.

During talks with traders, Dr Shaikh asked them how much exports will they increase if incentives are extended to them? The traders replied that dollar price has increased and exports cannot be boosted.

The traders’ delegation was demanding incentives in the meeting with Dr Shaikh in Karachi. The adviser on finance said exports are stagnant for the last five years and no increase has been witnessed. Later, addressing a press conference Dr Shaikh said: “The economic growth is meagre compared to inflation,” he admitted, adding that the government was trying to increase employment opportunities and wages for the employed class. Talking about the impending budget announcement, he said: “The budget has been made bearing in mind the difficulties being faced by the people and the government would try to put the least amount of burden in terms of taxation [on poor] as well as curb expenditure.”

“No new taxes worth mentioning are being added, the federal budget will be announced by June’s second week,” said Dr Sheikh.