Extortionists target four-star hotel

LAHORE: Some unknown extortionists sent 7 chits to the administration of a four-star hotel in Gulberg on Thursday.

The suspects have demanded Rs 5 million from the hotel admin and threatened them with life and bomb blast over refusal. The hotel manager has also received emails from the extortionists. The police have received an application from the manager, which will be sent to forensic science agency after registering FIR.

DIG stresses need for creating religious harmony: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan has stressed the need for creating religious harmony and forging unity among the people of different groups, sects and beliefs to ensure maintenance of peace and solidarity in the city particularly during the holy month of Ramazan.

Ashfaq said it was the need of the hour to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements, adding that love and fraternity should be promoted among various sects. He was presiding over a meeting of the District Peace Committee in connection with peace and solidarity in Ramazan. He said security arrangements could only be proved successful with integrated efforts and the cooperation of Ulema along with civil society. Interfaith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance are necessary to overcome the present challenges of extremism and acts of terrorism by making coordinated efforts for sustainable peace, he added.

SSP Operations Lahore Ismailur Rehman Kharak, SP Security Lahore Faisal Shehzad, SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain, members of the Peace Committee including Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Pir Bashir Ahmad Yusafi, Maulana Irshad Naeemi, Sajzada Babar Farooq Raheemi, Agha Shah Hussain Qazalbash, Allama Mushtaq Hussain Jafri, Agha Abbas, Khwaja Basharat Hussain Karbalai, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Mufti Intikhab Ahmad, Hafiz Asad Ubaid, Hafiz Zubair, Shakeel-ur-Rehman Nasir, Bashir Ahmad Salfi, Irshad Ashaq Naz, Shabnam Nagi, representatives of different schools of thoughts and notables from the civil society attended the meeting.

Ashfaq asked Ulema-e-Karam to play an effective role in promotion of religious harmony during the month of Ramazan. He asked them to extend full support to the government in its efforts for elimination of extremism in the society. He appreciated different proposals and suggestions from Ulema to ensure peace in the sacred month of Ramazan and said he is available to every member of DPC and his doors are always open for any guidance and support to Ulema in any emergency and untoward situation. He stressed streamlining effective and regular coordination between the members of the Peace Committee and other stakeholders including Lahore Police to ensure maintenance of peace. He requested Ulema to create awareness among people through their Juma sermons to eliminate anti-social elements from the society, refrain children from narcotics and other social evils. He asked religious leaders to get prior permission before their programmes so as to ensure implementation of safety measures by the Lahore Police. Ulema-e-Karam from different religious parties appreciated the efforts of the Lahore Police for the establishment of permanent peace in the city. They assured their full cooperation for the establishment of peace during Ramazan. He broke his fast with the members of the Peace Committee.