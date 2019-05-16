3 suspects in Data Darbar blast arrested

LAHORE: Sensitive agencies claim to have arrested three suspected terrorists including a woman involved in Data Darbar blast during a raid in the Bhati Gate area in the wee hours of Wednesday. The suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location for investigations. The woman played the role of facilitator, sources claimed. On May 8, a suicide bomber had claimed lives of 12 persons including personnel of Elite Force and left at least 25 others wounded outside Data Darbar.