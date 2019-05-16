Renowned artist Jamil Naqsh passes away

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Pakistani artist Jamil Naqsh passed away early Thursday morning in the United Kingdom. He was 80. “He passed away at St Mary’s Hospital where had admitted few days ago,”private news channel reported. Naqsh leaves behind an illustrious career in the field of fine arts and would be known as one of the pioneers in redefining abstract, still-life, calligraphy and many other genres. His first solo exhibition show was staged at the Lahore Arts Council and then the Karachi Arts Council in 1962.