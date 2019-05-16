close
Fri May 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

Six labour dept directors transferred

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

LAHORE: As many as six directors of labour department have been transferred Thursday. Habibullah Niazi director Lahore North has been transferred to Bahawalpur, Amjad Ali director Lahore North, Ch Nasrullah director Lahore South have been transferred and posted as director IRI, ZA Mazhaz as director South while Naveed Warraich has been posted as director L&P Headquarters and Shan Ahmad has been posted as director DG Khan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan