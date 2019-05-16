Six labour dept directors transferred

LAHORE: As many as six directors of labour department have been transferred Thursday. Habibullah Niazi director Lahore North has been transferred to Bahawalpur, Amjad Ali director Lahore North, Ch Nasrullah director Lahore South have been transferred and posted as director IRI, ZA Mazhaz as director South while Naveed Warraich has been posted as director L&P Headquarters and Shan Ahmad has been posted as director DG Khan.