Fri May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019

Man kills daughter for not waking him for Sehri

May 17, 2019

PAKPATTAN: A man allegedly killed his daughter for failing to wake him up for Sehri. According to Geo News, Mukhtar Ahmed said that his brother Gulzar Ahmed allegedly opened fire on his daughter for not waking him up for Sehri. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the deceased’s uncle and arrested the accused.

