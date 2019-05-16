Man kills daughter for not waking him for Sehri

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: A man allegedly killed his daughter for failing to wake him up for Sehri. According to Geo News, Mukhtar Ahmed said that his brother Gulzar Ahmed allegedly opened fire on his daughter for not waking him up for Sehri. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the deceased’s uncle and arrested the accused.
PAKPATTAN: A man allegedly killed his daughter for failing to wake him up for Sehri. According to Geo News, Mukhtar Ahmed said that his brother Gulzar Ahmed allegedly opened fire on his daughter for not waking him up for Sehri. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the deceased’s uncle and arrested the accused.