PM approves Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday formally approved the ‘Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme’ to give practical shape to the government vision of youth empowerment, well-being and welfare.

To this effect, the prime minister was given a briefing on the diversified initiative-laden programme by his Special Assistant Usman Dar here at the Prime Minister Office. He was also apprised of various measures being taken to propel the youth.

After having been approved by the prime minister, the programme will now be presented in the federal cabinet for its nod. Following approval, a formal announcement about the programme will be made.

The prime minister was told that in the past, despite spending massive amounts, desired results could not be achieved through various youth programmes.

Under this programme, besides provision of opportunities to youth for education, initiatives will be taken to impart them various skills and also nurture their abilities to find jobs. The prime minister was also informed that a National Youth Development Framework had been thrashed out under the Strategic Youth Development Roadmap.

For the youth, a National Youth Council has also been established. For the first time in Pakistan’s history, feedback would be obtained from the youth under the Prime Minister Youth Pulse Portal so that their views and opinion could be incorporated in the nation’s development and prosperity. Likewise, policies could also be framed, keeping in view their opinion.

Similarly, under Kamyab Jawan Programme, National Youth Development Index would also be developed; under this programme, more than 40 departments have been identified for which coordination was being evolved among different departments at the federal and provincial levels. Coordination would help realise various programmes aimed at youths’ welfare, which include Youth Economic Development Empowerment Programme and PM Green Youth Movement.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda called on Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office.

The prime minister said the government was determined to overcome current economic challenges through peace oriented, investment friendly, development focused and people cantered strategies.

Imran Khan noted that Pakistan was ready to welcome Japanese businesses in all sectors of economy.

On this occasion, he appreciated Japan’s role as Pakistan’s key development partner over the years and highlighted areas of investment, human resource development, information technology, tourism and agriculture to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Japanese Ambassador discussed with the prime minister areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan. Moreover, the two sides expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan. The Japanese ambassador assured his country’s full support to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan.