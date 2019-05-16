Chinese visa office to start work in June

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here Thursday and discussed various matters of mutual interest, including promotion of Pakistan-China relations, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects and expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors.
LAHORE: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here Thursday and discussed various matters of mutual interest, including promotion of Pakistan-China relations, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects and expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors.