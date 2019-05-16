9 terrorists killed in Mastung operation

ISLAMABAD: At least nine terrorists were killed and four policemen injured in an operation by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Mustang, Balochistan on Thursday, local reports said. The operation was carried out on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of suspected militants in a compound being used as terrorists' camp in Mustang district of the province, reported a private new channel. The militants opened fire at the police when the raid was conducted, triggering a shoot-out, which resulted in the fatalities of the terrorists. Police also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout of the militants, the CTD was quoted as having said.

The identities of the killed militants have not been revealed yet. Operation against insurgents has been intensified in Balochistan in the wake of the recent surge of terrorist activities in the country.