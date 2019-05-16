‘Annual sports calendar to be made permanent feature’

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab has chalked out a comprehensive strategy for the holding of sports events on regular basis in the province; this was stated by DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar while talking to media on Thursday.

Nadeem Sarwar said that Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar programme will be a permanent feature in future. “According to our revised strategy, Punjab Games will be conducted after every two years while Annual Sports Calendar programme will be organized regularly every year,” he added.

Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab has taken effective measures for the promotion of sports during the last eight months period as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The fundamental obligation of Sports Board Punjab is to trace and train under-16 players from across the province”. Replying a query, Sarwar said: “Sports Board Punjab organized Punjab Games in early April quite successfully. Over 3000 male and female athletes participated in the Punjab Games and exhibited their potential quite effectively”. “Besides Annual Sports Calendar and Punjab Games, we also organized 7-game training camps in different cities. Expert coaches imparted modern training to young players during these camps.

Answering a question, Sarwar said Annual Sports Calendar is a useful programme for the healthy future of sports in Punjab. “We have removed all of it flaws and now it will produce best results”.

Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab is collaborating with all sports departments for the promotion of sports in the province. “School Education Department is coordinating with Sports Board Punjab to gain best results out of its sports events”.