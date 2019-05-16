close
Fri May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019

Skater retires

May 17, 2019

SEOUL: South Korea’s double Olympic speed skating champion and reigning world record holder Lee Sang-hwa wept Thursday as she announced a knee injury was forcing her to hang up her skates.

Lee took gold in the 500m at the Vancouver Winter Games in 2010 and repeated the feat four years later in Sochi. While speed skating and its spectacular cousin short-track are hugely popular in the country, her Vancouver title made her the first South Korean woman to win an Olympic speed skating medal of any colour.

