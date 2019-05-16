close
Fri May 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

Qasim greeted on finishing third in Archery C’ship

Sports

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, on Thursday, has congratulated Qasim Tahir of Jhang on winning third position in Inter-Provincial Archery Championship held in Quetta.

Qasim Tahir, who met with Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at National Hockey Stadium the previous day, secured 472 points in the Inter-Provincial Archery Championship. Sports minister appreciated the performance of Qasim Tahir.

Bhatti said: “Talented youngsters are our asset and Govt is providing best facilities to players. It is time for talented youth to take part in sports events with full passion and earn laurels for the country”.

