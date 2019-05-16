Bowlers gear up for another trial

NOTTINGHAM: Eoin Morgan’s ban for the fourth ODI was not quite like the deliberate yellow cards footballers get to wipe their slates clean for more important periods ahead. But it is very much in the same ballpark.

A second minor over-rate offence for the England captain means he will not play at Nottingham, with vice-captain Jos Buttler stepping in for the toss and other matters. But it was widely expected that Morgan would rest for this match to provide opportunities for other batsmen. Over-rate offences in bilateral series do not matter for ICC world tournaments, so it was not as if Bristol’s four hours to bowl 50 overs was a way to remove any thin ice he would be standing on heading into the competition. But this is about as convenient as reprimands come.

Two of the last three ODIs at Trent Bridge have seen record totals scored, with Pakistan on the receiving end of 444/3 back in August 2016, and any batsman rotated out for this fixture will feel hard done by. As it is, Jonny Bairstow, 128 at Bristol, will sit out - Buttler regaining the keeping gloves - and James Vince will get his first bat of the series.

The Hampshire captain has been in form domestically and will almost certainly replace Alex Hales in the World Cup 15 pending any other dramatic development. He is also expected to play in the Royal London Cup final on May 24, meaning he will miss the warm-up match against Australia.

The match will also be Mark Wood’s first of summer. While he has been available for Durham, his county, rain has prevented him from getting out on the field which means his last competitive match was a Twenty20 against West Indies on March 10. Not that he’s worried. “Looking forward to it,” Wood said during his live broadcast interview. “The Caribbean was the last time I played, two months ago. Every time I’ve tried to get a game in it’s rained so I’m hoping it stays away.” Though he is expected to be part of the World Cup squad, the man himself is taking no chances, especially now that Jofra Archer, who will play tomorrow, has come in and impressed so quickly. “Jofra is world class and I would fully expect him to be in World Cup squad,” he told the BBC. In the short term, he is looking forward to sharing opening duties with him. Both Archer and Wood have registered the quickest speeds for England this year, with the former hitting 94mph last week at the Oval and the latter threatening 95mph during the 3rd Test against the West Indies in February.

Squads: England (Probables: Jason Roy, James Vince, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Pakistan (Probables): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed(c/wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Junaid Khan.