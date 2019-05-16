Hoffman shares lead

BETHPAGE, United States: England’s Mike Wallace and American Charley Hoffman shared the early lead Thursday at 2-under par in the opening round of the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

Wallace began with back-to-back birdies on the first two holes over the difficult 7,549-yard, par-70 layout while Hoffman birdied the par-5 13th and par-3 14th to match him atop the leaderboard. Another 13 players were one stroke adrift in the early going, including England’s Tyrrell Hatton, Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell and France’s Mike Lorenzo-Vera.