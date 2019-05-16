close
Fri May 17, 2019
Spanish ambassador discusses sports cooperation with Fehmida

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico, Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan, accompanied by Spanish football coach Jose Alanso Sanchez, called on Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination at her office Thursday.

Besides matters pertaining to mutual interest and prospects of enhancing cooperation in sports, particularly in football were discussed.The Ambassador briefed the Minister on the sports policy, legislations, mechanism and infrastructure in Spain. He also expressed interest in enhancing cooperation in sports, particularly in Football. “The incumbent government is keen to encourage sports at all levels and Spanish cooperation to train the trainers will be appreciated” she added. To start football coaching for underprivileged sections of society, the Minister suggested to utilize the platform of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

It was agreed to share proposals to enhance cooperation in sports. Secretary IPC Akbar Durani and Director General PSB Arif Ibrahim were also present on the occasion.

