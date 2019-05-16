Osaka coasts into third round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: World number one Naomi Osaka eased into the third round of the WTA and ATP Italian Open on Thursday with a straight sets win over Dominika Cibulkova under the sunshine in Rome after the previous day’s play was washed out.
The 21-year-old Osaka was first up after wintery conditions in the Italian capital wiped out an entire day’s play with competitors now having to play two matches on Thursday. The two-time Grand Slam winner won through 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 42min for her fourth win in as many games against the 33rd-ranked Slovak who she also beat last week in Madrid.
Konta rallies past Stephens to set up Venus clash: Britain’s Johanna Konta set up a third round clash with Venus Williams on Thursday after coming from a set down to beat American Sloane Stephens at the Italian Open. Konta, 27, won 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-1 against the seventh-seeded Stephens who reached the semi-finals in Madrid last week.
