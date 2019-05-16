Waqar, Akmal dismayed over Pak team’s ODI performance

LAHORE: Pakistan’s six-wicket defeat to England at Bristol has left former head coach Waqar Younis disappointed with the team’s performance who believes that it is demoralising for players ahead of the World Cup.

The Burewala Express took to Twitter to express his disappointment. Waqar [email protected]: ‘What we saw yesterday #PakVsEng at #Bristol was very demoralising. Pakistani bowlers need and learn quickly and come out with a better plan.’

Pakistan had set a 359-run target for England to win the third ODI at Bristol. The hosts managed to complete the run chase in the 45th over courtesy of a brutal century by opener Jonny Bairstow. The Men in Green will be playing the fourth ODI in Trent Bridge on Friday.

Meanwhile Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal has once again lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the team’s dismal performance against England in the ongoing ODI series. “If the team is selected on liking and disliking then it will be a loss for the team, and that is what happening for the past five, six years,” said Akmal, while talking to media.

“Apart from winning the ICC Champions Trophy, what has Pakistan won?” asked the wicket keeper batsman, who last represented Pakistan internationally in 2017 against the West Indies.

Akmal further questioned PCB’s and selection committee for selecting players from T20 circuit, and not paying attention towards players in domestic cricket. “If they want to select team from T20 than PCB should shut down domestic cricket, players are playing World Cup on the basis of one or two good spell in T20,” he lamented.Akmal had earlier slammed the PCB for neglecting senior fast bowlers and picking a newbie in Mohammad Hasnain for the upcoming World Cup 2019.