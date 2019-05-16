UK raises threat level for personnel in Iraq

LONDON: Britain has raised the threat level for UK forces and diplomats in Iraq because of what sources say is a heightened security risk from Iran. The UK has also put its personnel and their families in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar on an increased state of alert, media sources reported Thursday. The UK assessment appears to be similar to US claims of a heightened threat amid escalating tensions between Donald Trump’s administration and Tehran. One Whitehall source said Britain believes there is an increased likelihood of Iran or its proxies taking action against British, US or other allied interests in the region in a way that can be plausibly denied so as to avoid triggering an all-out war.