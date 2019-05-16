Italy’s Dy PM investigated over use of state flights

ROME: Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has been put under investigation over possible misuse of state flights while campaigning for European elections at the head of his far-right League party, the Rome audit court said. Prosecutors opened the probe after newspaper la Repubblica said Salvini flew around 20 times for campaign events ahead of the European Parliament vote on May 26. The 46-year-old Salvini, who is also interior minister, denied any illegal use of public money. “No abuse, no irregularity, no state or police flights to campaign, but always for institutional commitments,” he said in a statement sent by his spokesman. “I’ll have words with anyone who says otherwise.” Recent opinion polls suggest the League could win more than 30% of the vote at the election, making it easily the largest Italian party at the European Parliament, but Salvini has faced growing problems as the campaign draws to a close.