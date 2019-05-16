Belgium ex-King Albert II faces fine if refuses DNA test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A Belgian appeals court has ruled that former King Albert II is to be fined €5,000 (£4,370) a day if he refuses to undergo a DNA test.In February, he refused to undergo such a test in a case aimed at proving he fathered a love child in the 1960s. A court in Brussels ordered the 84-year-old ex-monarch to provide a saliva sample in three months or risk being presumed to be the father of Delphine Boël, 50. The ex-king denies the paternity claim. Rumours the king had an illegitimate child first emerged in 1999 in an unauthorised biography about his wife. The allegation prompted a royal scandal and enduring media gossip in Belgium. Ms Boël first alleged on the record that King Albert was her biological father during a 2005 interview.
A Belgian appeals court has ruled that former King Albert II is to be fined €5,000 (£4,370) a day if he refuses to undergo a DNA test.In February, he refused to undergo such a test in a case aimed at proving he fathered a love child in the 1960s. A court in Brussels ordered the 84-year-old ex-monarch to provide a saliva sample in three months or risk being presumed to be the father of Delphine Boël, 50. The ex-king denies the paternity claim. Rumours the king had an illegitimate child first emerged in 1999 in an unauthorised biography about his wife. The allegation prompted a royal scandal and enduring media gossip in Belgium. Ms Boël first alleged on the record that King Albert was her biological father during a 2005 interview.