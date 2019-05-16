Belgium ex-King Albert II faces fine if refuses DNA test

A Belgian appeals court has ruled that former King Albert II is to be fined €5,000 (£4,370) a day if he refuses to undergo a DNA test.In February, he refused to undergo such a test in a case aimed at proving he fathered a love child in the 1960s. A court in Brussels ordered the 84-year-old ex-monarch to provide a saliva sample in three months or risk being presumed to be the father of Delphine Boël, 50. The ex-king denies the paternity claim. Rumours the king had an illegitimate child first emerged in 1999 in an unauthorised biography about his wife. The allegation prompted a royal scandal and enduring media gossip in Belgium. Ms Boël first alleged on the record that King Albert was her biological father during a 2005 interview.