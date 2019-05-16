Media giant faces backlash in India for selling shoes, rugs with images of Hindu gods

MUMBAI: Amazon.com faced a social media backlash in India on Thursday after toilet seat covers and other items emblazoned with images of Hindu gods were spotted on its website.

Thousands of Twitter users backed a call for a boycott of the U.S. retailer, making #BoycottAmazon India’s top trending topic on Twitter. Some tagged Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, urging her to take action against the company. Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer, said it was removing the products from its online store. “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” the company said in a statement. The episode is reminiscent of an incident in 2017 when the Indian government took Amazon to task after its Canadian website was spotted selling doormats resembling India’s flag.