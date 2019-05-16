Iran foreign minister says ‘no possibility’ of talks with US

TOKYO: Iran‘s foreign minister said on Thursday there is “no possibility” of negotiations with the United States to reduce spiralling tensions, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported. “No, there is no possibility for negotiations,” the news agency cited Mohammad Javad Zarif as telling reporters in Tokyo, where he is meeting with Japanese officials.

Kyodo said the comment was in response to a question on whether he would be open to bilateral talks with Washington aimed at easing tensions. The top Iranian diplomat, who met with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe on Thursday, accused Washington of an “unacceptable” escalation in tensions.

Britain says shares same concern over Iran as the US: Britain agrees with the United States that Iran poses a heightened threat and will work closely with its ally, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday.

Hunt said he had discussed Iran with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week in London, and again in Brussels on Monday. “We share the same assessment of the heightened threat posed by Iran,” Hunt said on Twitter. “As always we work closely with the USA.” Earlier this week, Britain’s defense ministry backed a British general who appeared to question the Trump administration’s claims that an imminent threat had emerged from Iran.

The U.S. military has sent forces, including an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers, to the Middle East in a move that U.S. officials said was made to counter “clear indications” of threats from Iran to American forces in the region.

However, Chris Ghika, the deputy commander of the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, said that there had been no increased threat from Iranian-backed forces.