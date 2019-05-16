Merkel dismisses speculation she could move to big EU job

BERLIN: Germany’s Angela Merkel reaffirmed on Thursday that she would leave politics after serving out her fourth term as chancellor, dismissing speculation that she could take a big European Union job in Brussels. “I am not available for any further political office, regardless of where it is - including in Europe,” the 64-year-old Merkel told a joint news conference with visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Speculation about Merkel’s future swirled in Berlin after she told Thursday’s edition of the Sueddeutsche newspaper: “Many people are concerned about Europe – including myself. This means I feel even more duty-bound to join others in making sure that Europe has a future.” She made clear at the news conference that she saw it as her responsibility in her role as chancellor to promote a “good, functional Europe given the situation we have and the polarization”.