Australia’s ex-PM Bob Hawke dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Bob Hawke, a transformative and charismatic left-wing lawmaker with a “larrikin’ streak who served as Australian prime minister from 1983 to 1991, died on Thursday aged 89, his family said.
“Today we lost Bob Hawke, a great Australian – many would say the greatest Australian of the post-war era,” his wife and former biographer Blanche d’Alpuget said in a statement. While others may have struggled to dismiss a reputation for boisterous, if well-meaning, behavior, silver-haired Hawke said it helped him win favor with working-class voters. Prime Minster Scott Morrison hailed Hawke’s ability to speak to all Australians.
SYDNEY: Bob Hawke, a transformative and charismatic left-wing lawmaker with a “larrikin’ streak who served as Australian prime minister from 1983 to 1991, died on Thursday aged 89, his family said.
“Today we lost Bob Hawke, a great Australian – many would say the greatest Australian of the post-war era,” his wife and former biographer Blanche d’Alpuget said in a statement. While others may have struggled to dismiss a reputation for boisterous, if well-meaning, behavior, silver-haired Hawke said it helped him win favor with working-class voters. Prime Minster Scott Morrison hailed Hawke’s ability to speak to all Australians.