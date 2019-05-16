Australia’s ex-PM Bob Hawke dies

SYDNEY: Bob Hawke, a transformative and charismatic left-wing lawmaker with a “larrikin’ streak who served as Australian prime minister from 1983 to 1991, died on Thursday aged 89, his family said.

“Today we lost Bob Hawke, a great Australian – many would say the greatest Australian of the post-war era,” his wife and former biographer Blanche d’Alpuget said in a statement. While others may have struggled to dismiss a reputation for boisterous, if well-meaning, behavior, silver-haired Hawke said it helped him win favor with working-class voters. Prime Minster Scott Morrison hailed Hawke’s ability to speak to all Australians.