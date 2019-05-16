NCHR training on transgender community

Islamabad : PTo make the state’s response more effective in the cases related to the transgender community, a three-day training programme was held at Central Police Office Islamabad.

The training was organised by National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) in collaboration with Vision and ICTP.

Member National Commission for Human Rights Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique while addressing the participants said that the major objective of the training is to make the state’s response more effective towards the rights of transgender community.

He said that a series of trainings has been planned with ICTP which would be conducted in coming months. He further added that next series of training would take place after a month with the special focus on the junior police officer like constables and head constables.

Almost 130 police officers from all 22 police stations and 4 zones of Islamabad are to be trained in the training program. The major contents of the training are definition of a transgender, kinds and effects of abuse, good values of human rights in policing, human rights sensitive techniques etc. The Training program was formally launched by Inspector General of Police Amer Zulfiqar Khan and Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique couple of weeks ago.