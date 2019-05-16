Faisalabad’s school wall demolishing condemned

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar have been urged to suspend the Wasa officials and the Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, who involved in bulldozing boundary walls of Christian school and harassing the students and the teachers.

MNA Pakistan Peoples Party Naveed Aamir Jeeva, MNA Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Dr Darshan, former MNA JUI-F Aasia Nasir at a press conference at the National Press Club regarding demolishing of boundary walls of the school and intimidating the teachers and the students.

They apprised that Covenant Boys and Girls Schools in Dawood Colony, Faisalabad, established in 2013, is being run under the supervision of Bishop of Church of Pakistan Iftikhar Andryas. Presently around 1400 children Christian and Muslim are studying there.

They said adjacent to the school there was open space where the municipal authority used to dump the garbage, which caused health issues for the children. In view of that Bishop Iftikhar wrote a letter to Additional Collector, Faisalabad requesting him to remove the garbage from the land adjacent to the school. He also asked the collector to allot the land so it made playground for the students. With mutual consent the land was given to the Church by paying the amount.