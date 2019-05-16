Summer vacation starts from June 3

Islamabad : May 31 will be the last day of students at both government and private schools in Islamabad Capital Territory before the summer vacation of more than two months.

According to the Federal Directorate of Education, all public sector educational institutions in ICT will formally close campuses on June 3 on account of summer vacation. They will reopen in the third week of August, 12th to be exact.

During the period, repairs and maintenance will be carried out at the FDE schools and colleges totalling more than 400. As for the ICT's private schools, they will be closed for the summer vacation on June 3 and will reopen on August 19, says their regulator, PEIRA. The PEIRA has asked the privately-owned schools totalling over 1,100 to follow that schedule.