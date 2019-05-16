JI leader concerned over devaluation of rupee

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem has expressed concern over the upward flight of US dollar and warned that economic experts had cautioned against further devaluation of rupee making the dollar value go above Rs 160 under IMF loan deal.

In a statement on Thursday, Amirul Azeem said the entire country was seriously concerned over the devaluation of rupee under IMF conditions which was bound to open floodgates of price hike and inflation. He said the government was keeping a silence over the whole issue and refraining from giving the details of the agreement. Azeem said both government and the opposition parties had been practically against the creation of new province but were now opening a new Pandora’s box on the issue of new province. He said both sides wanted to make the issue controversial. He said the holy month of Ramazan had reached its middle but still the poor masses were deprived of the much-trumpeted food subsidy as all utility stores were empty since the government had not provided essential items in the stores.