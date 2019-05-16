close
Fri May 17, 2019
Wasa launches new customer care service

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

LAHORE: To provide immediate relief and solution to problems to the people at their doorstep, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has launched a new customer care service with the name of “Hazir Sir.”

The service has been launched on the directions of Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz. The MD said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had also praised the new Wasa service. Under the new service, Wasa has provided a special squad of vehicles to every division to resolve the public complaints. One squad of vehicles will be stationed at the Wasa head office. The Wasa MD said that the new initiative would improve Wasa’s complaint resolution ratio.

