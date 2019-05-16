Remand of money-laundering accused extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended physical remand of two accused involved in money-laundering allegedly for the Shahbaz Sharif family till May 27.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawad-ul-Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Fazal Dad and Qasim Qayyum on expiry of their remand term.

The investigation officer submitted a progress report and stated that investigations were in progress and further physical remand was required for the purpose. However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea and submitted that all allegations levelled against the accused were baseless. The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, extended the physical remand till May 27 and directed for producing the accused again on expiry of the remand term. Meanwhile, the court extended physical remand of an accused, Shahid Rafique, involved in money laundering allegedly for the Shahbaz Sharif family till May 23.

The bureau had arrested Fazal Dad, Qasim Qayyum and Shahid on allegations of money-laundering for the Shahbaz Sharif family. Fazal Dad had been an employee of the Shahbaz Sharif family since 2005 and he transferred massive amounts in the accounts of Shahbaz Sharif family members, the bureau claimed.