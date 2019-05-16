Rally against US

LAHORE: Imamia Students Organization (ISO) Pakistan organised “Down with America” rally outside Lahore press Club here on Thursday. Dozens of youth particularly students participated in the rally. Carrying banners and placards they chanted slogans against the United States. Addressing the rally, ISO Pakistan central secretary-general Arif Hussain said the world peace was at risk because of US policies. He said United States was also involved in Israeli atrocities against innocent people of Palestine.