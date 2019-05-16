Two TLP activists arrested

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two activists of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for propaganda against Lahore High Court (LHC) on social media.

The Cyber Crime Wing of FIA taking notice of social media propaganda against LHC arrested Waseem Safdar and Azeem Attari. The detainees belonging to TLP were allegedly involved in propaganda on YouTube against LHC judge who gave decision about Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi. A case was registered against the detainees and they were being interrogated.