Bail of Ghurki’s son cancelled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has cancelled bail granted to son of PPP leader Samina Khalid Ghurki in a cheque dishonour case.
A session’s court had allowed pre-arrest bail to Sufyan Khalid Ghurki in a case lodged by Model Town police under Section 489-F of PPC. Mian Faisal Rasheed, complainant of the case, accused Mr Ghurki of giving him a bogus cheque of Rs5 million as an installment against a total due payment of Rs152 million. The complainant had challenged the session’s court’s bail granting order before the high court.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has cancelled bail granted to son of PPP leader Samina Khalid Ghurki in a cheque dishonour case.
A session’s court had allowed pre-arrest bail to Sufyan Khalid Ghurki in a case lodged by Model Town police under Section 489-F of PPC. Mian Faisal Rasheed, complainant of the case, accused Mr Ghurki of giving him a bogus cheque of Rs5 million as an installment against a total due payment of Rs152 million. The complainant had challenged the session’s court’s bail granting order before the high court.