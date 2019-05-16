close
Fri May 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

Bail of Ghurki’s son cancelled

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has cancelled bail granted to son of PPP leader Samina Khalid Ghurki in a cheque dishonour case.

A session’s court had allowed pre-arrest bail to Sufyan Khalid Ghurki in a case lodged by Model Town police under Section 489-F of PPC. Mian Faisal Rasheed, complainant of the case, accused Mr Ghurki of giving him a bogus cheque of Rs5 million as an installment against a total due payment of Rs152 million. The complainant had challenged the session’s court’s bail granting order before the high court.

