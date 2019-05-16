close
Fri May 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

Visually-impaired persons thank CM, law minister

Lahore

LAHORE: A delegation of visually-impaired persons called on Provincial Minister for Law and Local Government Raja Basharat at Civil Secretariat.

The delegation thanked Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Raja Basharat for the approval of their long-awaited demands and expressed their confidence in the PTI government. Raja Basharat said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar by taking special interest had solved the long-awaited problems of visually-impaired persons and government departments had been directed for the speedy implementation of these orders.

