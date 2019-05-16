close
Fri May 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

Scattered rain forecast in City

Lahore

May 17, 2019

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the provincial metropolis while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and was likely to affect different parts of the country during the next two days. They predicted that dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated hailstorm was expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur Zhob, Kalat, Makran,Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi divisions and Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was also recorded in a number of cities, including Lasbella, 23mm, Rawalakot, 16, Muzaffarabad, 3, Malamjabba, 14, Dir (Upper, 13, Lower, 7), Saidu Sharif, 7, Bannu, D.I. Khan 4, Balakot, 3, Peshawar, 1, Islamabad (Z.P, 14, Golra, 4, Bokra, Saidpur, AP, 3), Bhakkar, 11, Narowal, 10, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, 7, Chaklala, 4), Murree, 5, Gujrat, Mangla, 4, Sialkot, Jhelum, Noorpurthal, Jhang, M.B. Din, Gujranwala, 1, Larkana, 4 and Moenjodaro, 2mm.

Thursday's highest temperature was recorded at Mirpurkhas where the mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 32.5°C and minimum was 20.6°C.

