Flour supply of two mills to Ramazan bazaars suspended

LAHORE:The district administration is monitoring quantity of moisture in flour being supplied to all Ramazan bazaars on daily basis and special teams of Food Department are in field to check the quality of flour.

There are more than two dozen flour mills which have been allotted quota of flour supply to Ramazan bazaars and their flour quality is checked on daily basis. On finding moisture 15 percent in flour, the quota of flour supply for Ramazan bazaars of Bahria Flour Mill has been suspended by the Food Department.

Similarly, on finding only three ‘Susri’ from flour bag, the quota of Zeeshan Flour Mill has also been suspended. DC Lahore has said that the district administration would not compromise on the quality of flour being supplied to Ramazan bazaars and it had been taking all possible steps to provide best quality flour to the citizens. It is also worth mentioning that the flour samples of Ajwa, Imperial, Al Mukhtar, Good Luck, Kamal Zamindar, Yaqoomia, PMM, Raiwind, GL, Arabia, Khursheed, WAaz, Diyan, Kamal, Data, Al Harmain, Afzal, Sunder, Sarwer, VIP, Aitmad, Abdul Wasay, Tafail, Promier, Meezan, Rehmat, Rehman, Ahmad, Shanshah, Ravi, Ramzan and Al Wahab flour mills were found satisfactory and up to the mark.

DC Ms Saleha Saeed has directed DFO 1 and DFO 2 to send their teams to Ramazan bazaars on daily basis to check quality of flour. Wheat procurement: Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar has said the PTI government will achieve wheat procurement target of 4 million metric ton for the 2019-20 crop with financial limit of Rs130 billion, adding that the wheat procurement process is being conducted smoothly in the province. The minister said in a statement that wheat crop had suffered a setback due to recent rains followed by thunderstorm and about 5 percent losses were caused to overall production. He informed that losses in Punjab appeared to be on higher side and would be known after two to three weeks because crops in many parts were still lying in the fields. The minister said that all the district revenue officers were directed to complete assessment of losses caused to wheat crops in the province and submit their reports to the government so that the farmers facing damages could be compensated. He asked them to address the complaints of farmers promptly. Commenting on tax amnesty scheme introduced by the government, the minister said the scheme which was finalised after consultation with stakeholders would help in raising billions of rupees, besides promoting documentation of the economy.

Iftar dinner: Christian, Sikh and Hindu activists of an NGO will host Iftar dinner tomorrow (Saturday) here at Jamia Masjid Minhaj-ul-Quran.

This is the first time we are hosting Iftar in a mosque. The practice of dining together in Ramazan not only brings us closer to God but also to our brothers and sisters. Only this spirit of compassion can defeat the hate and terror in the name of religion,” said Shahid Rehmat and Karamat Jameel of the NGO in a joint statement.