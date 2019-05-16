close
Fri May 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

CM grieved

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday extended condolences on the demise of renowned painter Jamil Naqsh. In a message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He also paid tributes to the valuable services rendered by Jamil Naqsh, while giving a new dimension to Islamic calligraphy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore