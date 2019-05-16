CM grieved

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday extended condolences on the demise of renowned painter Jamil Naqsh. In a message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He also paid tributes to the valuable services rendered by Jamil Naqsh, while giving a new dimension to Islamic calligraphy.